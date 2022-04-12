Jerrold “Jerry” Rosen, 84, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022 at Brooksby Village in Peabody. Jerry was born in Providence, Rhode Island, and was raised in New Bedford with his beloved twin brother Barry, who predeceased him in 2016.

Jerry was a graduate of Fitchburg State College, where he met his future wife Arlene Barent. Married after his graduation in 1959, they were a loving and devoted couple until Arlene passed away in 2013. After living briefly in Springfield, Jerry and Arlene moved to Miami, Florida, where Jerry started his teaching career.

In 1969, they moved to Swampscott, where he continued his career in education at the Horace Mann Laboratory School in Salem. He was passionate about teaching and brought enthusiasm to his classrooms that students, to this day remember.

Creative and talented, Jerry never stopped learning. He painted, gardened, did needlework, baked, and even learned to play the piano in his forties. He and Arlene were avid travelers, taking dozens of trips around the world.

Jerry was deeply devoted to his faith, attending services at both Congregation Shirat Hayam and Temple Emanu-El, finding solace in prayer and comfort with friends and both congregations.

He was the loving father to Diane Faulkner and her husband Richard of Swampscott and Naples, Florida, and Jonathan Rosen and his wife Krista of Swampscott. “Zaydee” was a devoted and adoring grandfather to Emma and Sydney Faulkner of Swampscott and Wesley Israel and Malachi Rosen of Swampscott.

Funeral services will be held graveside at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jerry’s memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund Brooksby Village, Philanthropy Department Kingsbury Club­house, 200 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.