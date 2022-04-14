For 14 years, the Cape Verdean-Jewish Passover Seder has brought together Jews and Cabo Verdeans from Massachusetts and Rhode Island to meet face-to-face, share and celebrate their cultures, and explore what they have in common. Last year, due to the COVID pandemic, the event went virtual. This year, there was both — a hybrid of virtual and in person gatherings, with small in person groups in Boston and in Praia, Cabo Verde, linked virtually to people in many parts of the world and the US.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the international gathering, reflecting on this year’s theme, “Honoring Our Past in Challenging Times.”

Highlights included remarks by Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson and Tina Cardoso, former city councilor in Brockton. New Bedford City Councilor Scott Lima, along with his son, read a portion of the text of the ceremony. The event also featured Cabo Verdean vocalist JADiva, who performed live from an in person gathering in the National Assembly Building in Praia, Cabo Verde, and a performance by Lisbon-based Israeli-Portuguese musical group Al’Fado. Members of the Cape Verdean American Student Association of Brockton High School offered a traditional Cabo Verdean dance. The event was emceed from the Boston location by Maria Socorro Silva, who came to the US from Cabo Verde at the age of 10, and Kayla Shamayev, whose father is a Jewish immigrant from Azerbaijan and whose Cabo Verdean mother was an immigrant from Portugal.

The program was conducted in English and Cabo Verdean Creole, with some prayers in Hebrew, and some remarks and readings in Yiddish, Ladino, and Portuguese. Two children in a Jewish village in Uganda sang in Hebrew as part of the event.

The Seder is structured around the Jewish holiday of Passover, and at the event, participants share the stories of each group’s journey from slavery to freedom.

“As we reflect on the liberation of the Israelites from ancient Egypt … the decolonization of Cabo Verde … and the end of the Holocaust, we must consider our responsibility to the future. To do justice to the memories of those who came before us, we must do our part to shape a better world for those who will come after,” said Wu, Boston’s mayor.

Rob Leikind, director of the American Jewish Committee New England, added, “As we sit around and remember the struggle of the ancient Hebrews, we also realize that the struggle is universal, something that we all share, and that we will be better off if we share that struggle together in reality in our times.”

Due to two waves of Jewish immigration to Cabo Verde and generations of intermarriage, a large number of Cabo Verdeans have Jewish ancestors. At one point during the program, those Cabo Verdeans who have Jewish descendants had an opportunity to raise their hands in the two in person gatherings and to identify themselves in the chat on Zoom.