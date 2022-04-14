Passover, the holiday of freedom, begins Friday night and will last until sundown on Saturday, April 23. According to a Pew Foundation study, 70 percent of American Jews participate in a Seder, making it the most popular holiday Jews observe.

It is a social holiday that brings families, friends and strangers to the table to partake in a night of storytelling and food. Two of the mitzvoth are mentioned in the Torah: telling the story of the emancipation and eating matzah; three others were introduced by the sages, and call for drinking four cups of wine, reclining, and eating bitter herbs. These mitzvoth represent ways for individuals to achieve freedom.

For the last two years our country has been rife with division. Americans can’t seem to agree on our most fundamental values. Tolerance and social discourse are at a premium. Many friends and even family members are barely communicating, adding to the alienation COVID has caused.

COVID-19 has altered our natural form of face-to-face communication. For millions in America, communal prayer and holiday gatherings have been shifted to Zoom.

Whether you’re online or sitting with friends and family at a Seder this year, Passover presents an opportunity to ponder the opportunities and gifts that come with our existence. There are many Passover themes that invite reflection, such as freedom, slavery and humility. If we meditate on these matters individually, we can break free – at least for a moment – of some of the beliefs that have been holding us back from evolving as individuals and contributing to make the world a more just place.

We must find a way to move beyond the anger and separation that threatens our democracy. The Seder cannot heal all of the wounds but it is a beginning – like every dawn that greets us each day. Let us welcome this holiday of introspection with gratitude and lack of judgment, and focus on how we can repair ourselves and our society. These concepts are hardly new – Jews have been contemplating them since they received the Torah. But each Seder allows us to greet them anew each spring. Happy Passover.