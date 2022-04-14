BOSTON — The Holocaust Legacy Foundation, run by Boston-area philanthropists Todd Ruderman and Jody Kipnis, spent $11.5 million last week to purchase a building along the Freedom Trail for a planned museum that will educate the public about the Holocaust, genocide and tolerance.

The museum’s planned location is at 125 Tremont Street – across from the Boston Common and near the State House. While it still needs permits from the city to begin construction, the founders hope work on the proposed four-floor, 15,000 square-foot museum will begin as soon as this summer.

“Through the museum, we will endeavor to commemorate the victims and survivors of the Nazi regime and the numerous genocides that happened before and since the Holocaust,” said Ruderman, who created the foundation with Kipnis. “Funding is in place for the building and design to begin immediately.”

Ruderman and Kipnis created the foundation several years ago after visiting a Nazi death camp with Holcaust survivors. Since then, their foundation has focused on educating the public about the horrors of genocide.

“We feel that there’s an urgency to build this museum while there are still survivors alive who can see, and know that their experiences will not be forgotten,” said Kipnis. “We also understand the timeliness of the museum with the increase of antisemitism and xenophobia around the world. The message of elevation of human dignity has never been more important. This museum is an effort to create something that is timely, while also being timeless.”

The museum has yet to be named, but it is being designed by Dr. Michael Berenbaum and Edward Jacobs of Berenbaum Jacobs Associates. Berenbaum served as a project director of the creation of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. and is an advisor to Steven Spielberg’s USC Shoah Foundation. His firm also helped create the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, the Cincinnati Holocaust and Humanity Center, and the Holocaust Museum of Macedonia. Peter Quinn, of Somerville, will serve as the museum’s architect.

“I welcome all efforts to educate and teach the next generation about the horrors of the Holocaust,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

Kipnis expects that the design for the exterior and interior will be completed by the summer. While it has yet to be determined what exhibits will be on display, and what type of technology visitors will have access to while they tour the museum, Kipnis said a large part of the museum’s mission will be educating students.

“The governor passed the Holocaust and genocide bill in December of 2021. What better way than to give teachers a place that they can go and use in order to educate? I think a lot of the teachers – from what we’re hearing – are not sure what to do, what curriculum to write and we can help them with that by building this museum,” she said.

“This museum is for everyone. But our goal is for every New England student to visit the museum before they graduate high school. And for teachers as well. We want them to come and be able to take their students through and then go back home to school and be able to have conversations about what they learned. So our goal is when they leave, they leave with questions.”

Michael Ross, a Boston attorney and former president of the Boston City Council, welcomed the news of the planned museum. “It is vital to educate the world about the Holocaust. Particularly today, where we see the global, and local, rise of antisemitic acts, authoritarianism, and racism in general,” said Ross, who is the son of the late Steve Ross, who survived 10 Nazi labor and death camps, and went on to create the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston.

“Every day that passes the history of the Holocaust fades, particularly among young people, and with it, the chance to learn from the lessons of humans’ greatest inhumanity to others. Genocides continue, brutality in the name of progress persists against innocent people, and hatred thrives. We must find ways to improve the world we live in, and a Holocaust Museum will help to do that.”

Professor Christopher Mauriello, who directs Salem State’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies believes the planned museum could become a center of education to teach about the universal lessons of the Holocaust.

“The tireless work of Jody Kipnis and Todd Ruderman to create a new Holocaust Museum in Boston is impressive and timely,” said Mauriello.

“As an educator and director of a university center on the Holocaust, I continue to believe teaching the universal lessons of the Holocaust is one of the most effective ways to teach comparative genocide, human rights and social justice. So, I hope the new museum will find ways to translate and extend exhibits and witness testimonies from the Holocaust to meet the many challenges to human rights in our world and become a center for educating the Commonwealth’s educators, students and public as well as the many visitors that come to our city.”

Email Steven A. Rosenberg at rosenberg@jewishjournal.org.