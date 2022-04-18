Morris “Moe” Sack, of Salem, formerly of Peabody and Malden, died peacefully on April 13, 2022 at the age of 95.

Moe was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Jean Sack. He was also predeceased by his mother and father, Minnie and Harry Sack, his brother, Martin Sack, and sister Ruth Bauman. He leaves his daughter Ilene Sack and her companion Lenny Robinson of Gloucester, his son, Steven Sack of Cambridge, and his dear friend, Harriet Sherman of Peabody. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Moe was a graduate of Malden High School and Boston University and proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was an active member of Temple Ner Tamid and Congregation Sons of Israel of Peabody. He was a past commander of the Peabody Jewish War Veterans Post 220. Moe loved parades, helping people, and a good laugh. He’ll be fondly remembered. A special thanks to Dale and Patrick from Care Dimensions and Irene from Senior Helpers.

A funeral service was held on April 18 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Moe’s memory to Temple Ner Tamid of the North Shore, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960; Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923; or to a charity of your choice.