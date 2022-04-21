Selma (Lipson) Krasnow, of Brookline, formerly of Aurora, Colo., entered into rest on April 19, 2022, at the age of 78.

Beloved wife of Alan Krasnow, loving sister of Elaine Bakal and her husband Yitzhak of Brookline, Charles Lipson and his wife Bobbi of Salem, and the sister-in-law of James Krasnow and his wife Debra of Newton, Harriet Shenson and her husband Ronnie of Silver Springs, Md., and aunt of many beloved nieces and nephews. Dear daughter of the late Myer and Frances (Goodman) Lipson.

Selma was born in Lynn on April 18, 1944 and graduated from Lynn English High School in 1961. She moved to Colorado and, during her time spent there, she made many wonderful friends and worked at JoAnn Fabrics teaching classes to children. With a big heart and smile, she loved to make others around her laugh, especially children. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues.

A funeral service for Selma will be held on April 24, 2022, at 1:00PM Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Masks are required in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn. Reception to follow the service at the Hebrew Senior Life Center Community Room on 100 Centre St., Brookline. Shiva will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Selma’s memory to Hebrew Senior Life Hospice Care, 29 New Bridge Way, Dedham, MA 02026. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.