Brooke Lauren Yanow, age 41, of Swampscott, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on April 20, 2022, after a long and private battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Brooke was born in Boston, the beloved daughter of Anne and Mark Yanow of Marblehead. She is survived by her loving brother Jonathan Yanow of New York City, his wife Jennifer, her adored niece Alexandra – and her affectionate Maltipoo, Mollie. Cherished granddaughter of Muriel and the late George Bertman, and the late Sally and Perry Yanow.

After attending Marblehead High School, Brooke graduated from Union College with a bachelor’s degree in English and earned her master’s degree in Education from Leslie University. She began her career as a first grade teacher in the Revere Public Schools before teaching kindergarten at the Eveleth and Glover Schools in Marblehead for more than 15 years. As a teacher leader, she participated on several school and district leadership committees. Her colleagues counted on her as a boundless team member, mentor, advocate for students and parents – and most of all a friend.

Brooke cherished her time spent with family, friends and respected colleagues. She was especially creative and enjoyed painting and working on artistic projects both at home and with her students. Brooke had a keen eye for fashion and loved to generously shower her loved ones with gifts from her shopping sprees. She enjoyed travelling to warm destinations and spent summers at the beach.

A funeral service for Brooke will be held on Monday, April 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem. Masks are required in the funeral home. To join the funeral service virtually, please got to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1650571305179743. Interment will follow at Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Lane, Danvers.

Due to COVID concerns, shiva will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Brooke’s memory to the Brooke Yanow Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to the Town of Marblehead and mail to Marblehead Public Schools, 9 Widger Road, Marblehead, MA 01945, and ATTN: Michelle Cresta.

