Martin H. Lawson, 101, of Peabody and formerly of Revere, Chelsea, and Springfield, died on April 26, 2022.

Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Lawson. Devoted father of Bette Bissonnette and her husband Tom, and Bruce Lawson and his wife Jane. Loving grandfather of Adam, Alexander, and Deborah.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 29, 11 AM at Mishna Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., in Everett. Memorial observance at the home of Bette and Tom on Sunday and Monday 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Contributions in Martin’s memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For an online guestbook and directions, please visit the funeral home website, www.torffuneralservice.com.