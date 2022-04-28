BOSTON — Acts of antisemitism in Massachusetts soared to a historical high last year, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting a 48 percent increase in incidents since 2021. There were 108 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in the Commonwealth last year compared to 73 in 2020.

The ADL, which released its annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents this week, reported that incidents of vandalism jumped 66 percent (58 in 2021, compared to 35 in 2020). Incidents of harassment increased by 26 percent (48 incidents in 2021, compared to 38 in 2021). Massachusetts also recorded two assaults; no assaults were recorded in 2020.

Massachusetts recorded the seventh highest number of incidents per state in the country (108), following New York (416), New Jersey (370), California (367), Florida (190), Michigan (112) and Texas (112). Nationally, ADL recorded 2,717 antisemitic incidents in 2021, the highest total since ADL started tracking such data in 1979.

“The alarming increase in antisemitic incidents in the region and across the country should be deeply concerning to all,” said Robert Trestan, ADL New England Regional Director. “The numbers increased in nearly every category, including harassment and vandalism. The message that the data is sending is crystal clear: antisemitism remains a pervasive ill in our society that must be stemmed, or else we risk normalizing this hatred. ADL is steadfast in our commitment to disrupting and exposing antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head and urge all to join us in this fight.”

A total of 54 cities and towns in Massachusetts saw at least one antisemitic incident in 2021, according to ADL data. Included in the count are antisemitic assaults, incidents of white supremacist propaganda, incidents in K-12 schools, and vandalism of Jewish institutions, including removal of mezzuzot from Jewish institutions and campus spaces. ADL tracked several violent incidents throughout the year, including the stabbing of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski outside Shaloh Jewish Day School in Brighton. Rabbi Noginski was stabbed multiple times and his assailant charged with hate crimes.

ADL also tracked an incident in Newton involving a group of teenagers who threw rocks at a young boy in a kippah walking in a park.

ADL was called to respond to school and youth sports-based incidents, including an incident in Duxbury, where a high school football coach was fired after his team identified plays using Holocaust-related and Jewish terms, including using the death camp “Auschwitz,” as an audible during practices and games. ADL provided antibias education and professional development to the school community in the aftermath.

ADL also offered support and advocated for accountability in the wake of a series of incidents at a high school in Danvers, where hockey players were using antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, and racist language in a group chat and engaged in hazing practices. Other disturbing cases included the harassment of a counter-protestor at an anti-Israel event in Boston, and the all too frequent appearance of swastikas in public spaces, schools and on college campuses.

Antisemitic incidents took place in a wide variety of locations including places of business, private homes, public areas, Jewish institutions and schools, and online:

• Incidents at Jewish institutions and schools: 29 (up from 21 in 2020)

• Incidents in non-Jewish K-12 schools: 35 (up from 16 incidents in 2020)

• Incidents on college campuses: 15 (up from 14 in 2020)

• Incidents in public areas (parks/streets/transit/buildings): 55 (up from 27 in 2020)

• Incidents at private businesses and retail establishments: 4 (down from 10 in 2020)

• Incidents in homes: 10 (up from 9 in 2020)

In 2021, antisemitic incidents increased by 42 percent across the five New England states of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. A total of 155 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the ADL. The increase in antisemitic incidents in the region outpaced the 34 percent increase in such incidents nationally.

Throughout the other states in ADL’s New England region, ADL tracked 17 incidents in Rhode Island (up from 11 incidents in 2020), 15 in Vermont (up from 8 in 2020), 7 in New Hampshire (down from 9 in 2020), and 6 in Maine (down from 7 in 2020). The majority of 2021 antisemitic incidents reported to ADL New England were incidents of harassment (78), followed by incidents of vandalism (75). Vandalism and harassment incidents across the region increased by 42 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

National Findings

In 2021, ADL counted a total of 2,717 antisemitic incidents across the U.S. This represents a 34 percent increase from the 2,026 incidents recorded in 2020 and is the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979 – an average of more than seven incidents per day and a 34 percent increase year over year. Incidents were reported in all 50 states.

• Assault: A total of 88 incidents were categorized as assault, defined as cases where Jewish people (or people perceived to be Jewish) were targeted with physical violence accompanied by evidence of antisemitic animus. Antisemitic assaults increased 167 percent from the 33 reported in 2020. Eleven of the assaults in 2021 were perpetrated with deadly weapons. The 88 incidents of assault included 131 victims. Fortunately, no fatalities linked to antisemitic assaults were reported in 2021.

• Harassment: Of the total, 1,776 incidents were categorized as harassment, defined as cases where one or more Jewish people (or people perceived to be Jewish) were harassed with antisemitic slurs, stereotypes or conspiracy theories. Acts of harassment increased 43 percent, up from 1,242 in 2020.

• Vandalism: Another 853 incidents were categorized as vandalism, defined as cases where property was damaged along with evidence of antisemitic intent. Acts of antisemitic vandalism increased 14 percent from 751 in 2020. Swastikas, which are generally interpreted as symbols of antisemitic hatred, were present in more than two-thirds (578) of these incidents.

In 2021, there were 525 reported incidents at Jewish institutions such as synagogues, Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, an increase of 61 percent from 327 in 2020. Of the total, 413 were incidents of harassment, 101 were incidents of vandalism and 11 were assaults. About one-quarter of the harassment incidents (111) were linked to anti-Zionist or anti-Israel sentiments.

ADL’s Audit recorded 484 antisemitic incidents attributed to known extremist groups or individuals inspired by extremist ideology. This represents 18 percent of the total number of incidents. White supremacist groups were responsible for 422 antisemitic propaganda distributions, a 41 percent increase.

A total of 345 antisemitic incidents in 2021 involved references to Israel or Zionism, compared to 178 in 2020. Of those, 68 appeared in the form of white supremacist propaganda efforts, which attempt to foment anti-Israel and antisemitic beliefs.

The ADL Center on Extremism has reflected the complete 2021 data, as well as data from the previous three years, on its H.E.A.T. Map, an interactive online tool that allows users to geographically chart antisemitic incidents and events nationally and regionally.