Actor and playwright Vicki Summers will perform her one-woman show, “Bella, An Immigrant’s Tale,” as a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees on May 25, at The Cabot Theater in Beverly. Summers plays numerous characters as the production follows the life journey of her beloved grandmother, Bella Indianer, an immigrant from Ukraine who escaped the pogroms and made a life in America at the beginning of the 20th century. Originally developed and performed at Cape Rep Theater in Brewster, in 2017, “Bella, An Immigrant’s Tale,” has toured throughout New England, and to Daytona Beach and Los Angeles where Summers was accepted into the 2019 LA Women’s Theater Festival.

All proceeds of the May performance will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and the International Rescue Committee. Admission is by donation, with suggested donations of $25, $50, or $100 per person. Reservations can be made at thecabot.org. Tickets are also available at the door. Larger donations are needed and welcome.

The event is co-sponsored by The Cabot and Leading Ladies, a nonpartisan organization headquartered on the North Shore and committed to activism focused on social justice issues affecting women and families.

Learn more at www.leadingladiesvote.org