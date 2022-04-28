Acclaimed pianist and Yale University School of Music Professor of Piano Boris Berman will launch Brandeis University’s Initiative on Antisemitism with a free concert featuring the music of Johannes Brahms, J.S. Bach and prominent Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov on May 7. This initiative aims to serve as a critical resource to higher education: it will assist university leaders to better understand antisemitism; minimize the emergence of antisemitic incidents and behaviors on their campuses; and share best practices for addressing the impact of antisemitic acts when they do occur.

“We feel so honored to have Professor Berman’s recital mark the launch of the Initiative on antisemitism,” said Ronald Liebowitz, president of Brandeis University. “His artistic expression reflects a freedom that underscores the importance of checking antisemitism on university campuses; the failure to do so leads to an illiberal environment for learning, which threatens the very values of the scientific, artistic and creative endeavors that higher education holds so dear.”

The concert is free and open to the public. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Slosberg Music Center at Brandeis University, 415 South Street, Waltham. Audience members are encouraged to reserve seating by visiting brandeis.edu/concerts.

Boris Berman has performed in more than 50 countries on six continents. His highly acclaimed performances have included appearances with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Gewandhaus Orchestra, The Philharmonia (London), the Toronto Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Houston Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, and the Royal Scottish Orchestra.

A Grammy nominee, Mr. Berman’s recorded all solo piano works by Prokofiev and Schnittke, complete sonatas by Scriabin, works by Mozart, Weber, Schumann, Brahms, Franck, Shostakovich, Debussy, Stravinsky, Berio, Cage, and Joplin.

To learn more about Boris Berman, visit www.borisberman.com