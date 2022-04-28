Harry Rich, of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Lynn and Peabody, passed on April 19, 2022.

Born in Lynn to Abraham and Dora Rich (née Gold) on July 5, 1930, Harry was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. Known for his hard work and attention to detail as a butcher, a tailor, a salesman, and most notably as a highly regarded realtor in Peabody and later in Florida.

Harry was highly involved in his communities, including B’nai B’rith, Temples Ner Tamid, Congregation Sons of Israel and B’nai Torah, and as an esteemed board member of Boca Delray Golf and Country Club. Perhaps most importantly, Harry was a devoted father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

The devoted husband of Lynda Miller Rich, and the late Barbara Silverman Rich. Brother of Murray Rich and his wife Joan, preceded in death by his brother George Rich. Loving father of Karen Kriger, Deborah Argueta and her husband Oscar, Helaine Rich, Jeffrey Miller, and Kevin Miller and his wife Marilyn. Cherished grandfather of Melissa Kriger-Capelli and her husband Giulio, Jennifer Kriger Geller and her husband Jereme, Allison Kriger and her fiancé Kyle, Brendon Argueta and his partner Olivia, Jared Miller, Jamie Miller, Josh Miller and Drew Miller. Loving great-grandfather of Mason, Aiden and Lucas.

Funeral Services were held on April 24 at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery in Lynn. Remembrances may be made in Harry’s honor to Jacobson Family Food Pantry at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/foodpantrydonation