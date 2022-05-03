Mary Stone Senn, beloved mother of Paul and Martha, and widow of Peter Senn, died on April 11, 2022 at home, peacefully, of natural causes. She was 98.

Mary grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana with her brother, Raymond Stone, and was raised primarily by her mother, Florence Herz Stone. Florence supported the family during the Depression by building a career as a journalist, a remarkable feat at that time, providing Mary a powerful example of what women can accomplish. Building on this base, Mary went on to obtain a Master’s in Arts and Letters from the University of Chicago. She was a lifelong learner and passed this gift on to her children and grandchildren.

Mary was a veteran of WWII. She served in the Women’s Army Core as a radio operator, where she encoded and decoded messages sent domestically and overseas using the encryption equipment of the time. Mary met her husband-to-be, Peter, at the University of Chicago directly after the war. After they married, they honeymooned in Europe and lived in Paris together in the late 1940s, studying at the Sorbonne, where Peter obtained his Ph.D., and Mary also took classes. The couple returned home on the Queen Elizabeth, a cap to their adventures overseas.

Mary devoted herself to raising her children, but when they were of high school age, she joined the work force, taking advantage of her intelligence and education to work for many years at Packaging Corporation of America as a Human Resource Specialist and Library Science professional. After retirement from PCA, Mary trained herself as an Information Researcher and continued working as a consultant, helping companies and individuals find needed information in database systems such as LexisNexis in the pre-internet world.

Mary was fluent in French, studied Greek just for the joy of it, and was an avid movie buff, with deep knowledge of both foreign and domestic films. Well into her 80s, she was discovering new areas of film history. An example is her late blooming love for the Japanese director Ozu, a joy that she passed on by sharing movie nights with her children and grandchildren.

Mary suffered from dementia at the end of her life, but never lost awareness of her loved ones and the ability to experience joy around her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her son, Paul Senn, and her grandchildren, Rebecca Miriam Senn and Joshua Max Hoffman-Senn.

She will be kept alive and celebrated in our hearts.