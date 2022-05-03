Sally Marshall Glickman, 84, of Danvers, formerly of Newton Centre, passed on May 3, 2022. Sally, her children, her grandchildren, her parents, and her grandparents have been members of Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester for over 90 years.

Survived by her most cherished gifts, her children Faith Glickman Rossi and Alfred J. Rossi, Jr. of Manchester, Mass., and Scott M. Glickman and Marcia J. Glickman of Merion Station, Penn., and her grandchildren A.J. Rossi (Rebecca Margolis), Tyler M. Rossi, Hannah Y. Glickman, Sarah Glickman Saltz (Daniel Saltz), Tali B. Glickman and Noah B. Glickman.

A 1955 graduate of Gloucester High School, she was a Sawyer Medal Winner and a member of the National Honor Society. Sally graduated from Brandeis University (Class of 1959) where she met her late husband Stanley A. Glickman. After receiving a master’s degree in Special Education from Regis College, she continued her long teaching career as a special education teacher in the Newton public schools, concluding her career as a special education advocate and tutor.

A proud Brandeis alumna, she served as National President of the Alumni Association and a member of the Board of Trustees.

Donations in Sally’s memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or The Glickman Family Scholarship at Brandeis University.

For an online guestbook and directions, visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.