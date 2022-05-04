Ruth Ross, of Swampscott, entered into rest on May 3, 2022, at the age of 84.

Beloved wife of the late Marshall Ross. Devoted mother of Michael Ross (Beth) of Beverly Farms, Steven Ross (Vickie) of Danvers, Suzanne Ross of Swampscott, and Laurence Ross (Buffy) of Waban. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Taylor, Jacob, Nathaniel, and Bella Ross. The loving sister of the late Murray Rosenberg, Marvin Rosenberg, and Mildred Gilman. Dear daughter of the late Leo and Anne Rosenberg of Cambridge.

She grew up in Cambridge, graduated from Simmons College with a degree in Biochemistry, and raised her family in Swampscott. After working in biochemistry for several years, Ruth followed her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for cooking. She opened a successful catering business on the North Shore, enabling her to spend more time with her children and work in the community she adored.

Ruth cherished her time spent with family and friends, and was an avid bridge player. Her love of the game led her to become a master bridge instructor. She taught bridge at the Swampscott senior center, which brought her much happiness.

A funeral service for Ruth will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Road, Lynn, MA 01905.

Shiva will be held following services until 2:00PM at Crown Pointe, 400 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA,

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruth’s memory to The National Kidney Foundation, 85 Vernon St., Norwood, MA 02062 (www.kidney.org).

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.