Rosalie Ehrenwald of Winthrop died peacefully on May 3, 2022 at the age of 100 years old. Rosalie was predeceased by her beloved husband Irving, with whom she shared 68 beautiful years.

Rosalie was born and raised in the West End neighborhood of Boston. Her parents were Louis and Dora Schwartz. She would tell her family many stories of growing up and visiting the West End Museum several times and was interviewed a few years ago to share her stories about her life in this neighborhood.

For over 70 years, Rosalie lived in the same house in Winthrop across from the Winthrop Yacht Club, watching the boats every summer and enjoying the music from the Saturday night parties.

Rosalie loved being in the kitchen cooking and baking. Her family enjoyed delicious meals and many pastries she made including mandel bread, marble cake and strudel. She made delicious soups and her family loved the chicken soup the most.

Rosalie leaves her daughter Vivian Kruger and her husband Jack, her daughter Sharon Scobert, and her son Jeff Ehrenwald and his wife Seri, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Rosalie was predeceased by her two beloved foster sons, Ben Gordon and Michael Gordon.

A funeral service for Rosalie was held on May 6 at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea. Interment followed at the Chebra Kadisha of Chelsea Cemetery in Everett.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rosalie’s memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.