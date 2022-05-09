Phyllis F. Lurie, of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott, Lynnfield and Newton, entered into rest on May 5, 2022 at the age of 84.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Lurie, MD. Devoted mother of Andrew Lurie (Stacy) of Peabody, Ellen Brody (Jonathan) of Andover, and David Lurie (Debra) of Livingston, New Jersey. Cherished grandmother of Belle Lurie, Samuel Lurie, Michael Lurie, Adam Brody and Dena Brody. The loving sister of the late Leon Fox. Dear daughter of the late Abraham and Minnie Fox.

Phyllis grew up in Newton, graduated from Newton High School and Boston University, and raised her family in Lynnfield. She volunteered for many years as a reading tutor in the Salem Public Schools. Family was most important and she cherished her time spent with family and friends.

A funeral service for Phyllis was held on May 6 at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody. Interment followed at Polonnoe Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Care Dimensions, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 or Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.