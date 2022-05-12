When Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Israel during Yom Kippur in 1973, newly appointed Secretary of State Henry Kissinger applied an unconventional approach to defusing tensions. He drew upon lessons from a previous historical moment: negotiations between the United Kingdom and Austria following the Napoleonic Wars from 1803 to 1815. This approach proved surprisingly successful, according to a new book: “Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and the Art of Middle East Diplomacy,” by former US ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk.

“Here, he took this model of how to promote order and applied it, diplomatic step by diplomatic step,” Indyk noted in a book talk sponsored by WorldBoston, a nonprofit that fosters global engagement, May 5 as part of its “Chat & Chowder” series.

It was not an approach aimed at ending the Arab-Israeli conflict once and for all with a dramatic peace treaty, but rather a more incremental effort characterized by interim agreements, buffer zones, and security arrangements.

“The incremental approach – conservative, cautious, focused, order before peace – that was the hallmark of Kissinger’s approach to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict,” Indyk said.

And it worked, in contrast to the failed Israeli-Palestinian peace plans that the author was part of during the Clinton and Obama administrations. (In addition to serving as ambassador to Israel twice under Clinton, Indyk was special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations under Obama.) He cited the collapse of the Camp David Summit in 2000 that was followed by the Second Intifada, and the failure of talks in 2014 led by former secretary of state John Kerry that Indyk said represent the last such negotiations with the Palestinians.

“It’s easy enough to blame both sides,” Indyk said. “I came to the conclusion, after that [2014] effort, that there was something fundamentally wrong with the way we approached it – not just Obama, but [Donald] Trump after him, and Bill Clinton and George W. Bush before him. It was why I decided to go back to where it all began – Henry Kissinger – trying to understand, from a deep dive into history, how and how not to make peace in the Middle East.”

Indyk interviewed Kissinger – who is approaching his 99th birthday on May 27 – extensively and drew upon declassified conversations and negotiations from Kissinger’s eight years in government, first as national security adviser under Richard Nixon, then as secretary of state under Nixon and his successor, Gerald Ford. Indyk also examined Kissinger’s longtime interest in the Napoleonic Wars and two statesmen who negotiated to end them – Klemens von Metternich of Austria and Lord Castlereagh of the UK. This was the subject of his PhD thesis at Harvard University, which Kissinger expanded into his first book, “A World Restored: Metternich, Castlereagh and the Problems of Peace, 1812-22,” published in 1957. Indyk said that Kissinger, influenced by this era, viewed an overzealous pursuit of peace as a policy as bad as war.

Another influential factor was Kissinger’s background as a German-Jewish teenage refugee from Nazism who lost family in the Holocaust.

“He was conscious of the way appeasement led to the Second World War,” Indyk said, “and the efforts in Versailles after the First World War later laid the foundation for the [Second World War] … Kissinger’s approach focused not on pursuing peace, but on establishing order.”

During the Q&A, several attendees grilled Indyk about controversial aspects of Kissinger’s life. One brought up an allegation relating to his role as a presidential campaign adviser to Nixon in 1968, during negotiations for a peace agreement in Vietnam; Kissinger was accused of sabotaging peace talks to help Nixon get elected. Another cited an allegation that Kissinger had betrayed the Kurds after convincing them to rebel against Iran in 1979.

The same individual who raised the Vietnam question also asked Indyk about a quote attributed to him about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: “In the 21st century, the world will not keep tolerating the Israeli occupation. The Israeli occupation threatens Israel’s status in the world.”

“I doubt the accuracy of the quote,” Indyk replied. “What I believe is that Israel needs to find a way to end its occupation of the West Bank, not just for the sake of peace with the Palestinians, but more for the sake of its own future as a Jewish democratic state.”

The Mideast consumed Kissinger’s four years as secretary of state from 1973 to 1977. During that span, he devoted more time to the region than any other area of American foreign policy, according to Indyk. The American news media noticed, with Kissinger making the cover of Time magazine four times in 1974 and getting a memorable cover shot on Newsweek with a depiction of him as Superman.

By the end of his time in that position, there were tangible achievements – Israel signed two agreements with Egypt, and one with Syria – even if he declined to deal directly with the Palestinians, considering them a non-state. After he left office, however, his accomplishments were overshadowed by the Carter Administration’s Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt in 1978.

Yet Indyk argues that Kissinger’s achievements also deserve recognition: “It effectively took Egypt out of the conflict with Israel, legitimized the Israeli-Syrian deal, and laid the foundation for the American Middle East peace process. In the process, he was able to stabilize a very volatile region and essentially end state-to-state conflict between Israel and its Arab neighbors and at the same time, solidify an agreement between Israel and Syria that has essentially kept the peace on the Golan Heights the last 40 years or so.”