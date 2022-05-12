Congregation Ahavas Achim, one of the oldest Jewish congregations on the North Shore, will continue its year-long celebration of its 125th anniversary with an open house on Sunday, May 15, from 4-6 p.m. at the synagogue’s historic building at 53½ Washington St. in Newburyport.

The event – the first of two marking the anniversary this spring – will feature guided architectural tours of the synagogue building; a slideshow of photos depicting the growth of the congregation; a timeline of Newburyport’s Jewish community dating back to CAA’s formation in 1896; and a display of community memorabilia.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, June 12, at 4 p.m., longtime synagogue members Anna Smulowitz, the renowned playwright of “Terezin, Children of the Holocaust” who has been chronicling Jewish life in Newburyport for decades, and Joel Grossman, a past board president, will discuss “Reflections on 125 Years of Rich Jewish History in Newburyport.”

This event is also free and open to the community, and there will be a free livestream of the program for those who are unable to attend in person. Registration at https://caa-history.eventbrite.com is required to attend or access the livestream.

CAA, as the congregation is familiarly known, was formally established in 1896.

For more information about the anniversary events and CAA, write to CAA125@caa-newburyport.org or call 978-255-3144.