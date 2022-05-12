Sandra Logan Shulkin, age 101, of Salem, formerly of Banning, Calif., Swampscott, Naples, Maine and Palm Springs, Calif., bravely met death surrounded by her loving family on May 10, 2022 at home in Salem.

She was born in Lynn to Joseph and Jennie (Backman) Logan. She attended Salem State College and obtained her Master’s in Education. Sandra married her beloved husband, Fred Shulkin of Revere, and enjoyed 65 years together before he passed in 2008. Sandra taught in the Swampscott Public School system for 16 years, from Special Education at Stanley School to the 4th grade at the Machon School.

Sandra was a member of Temple Sinai, Marblehead, and Congregation Shalom Bayit, Banning, Calif. She served with Fred as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron of the Lebanon Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Sandra served as Ambassador for the American Heart Association. She was a member of Canyon Country Club, Palm Springs, Calif., and Naples Country Club, Naples, Maine. She enjoyed playing in golf tournaments and especially sharing her trophies. Nina (as she was known to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren), enjoyed boating, golf, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved life and was happy to watch her husband and children perform water and snow sports. She was our Rummikub queen and loved playing with her friends in The Bridge Club in Swampscott and later at The Lakes in Banning, Calif.

Beloved wife of the late Fred Shulkin. Mother of Penni Ellis of Mohave Valley, Calif., and Naples, Maine, Peter Shulkin and his wife Eileen of Windham, N.H., and Randy Shulkin and his wife Cathy of Salem and Naples, Maine. Grandmother of Michelle Gasper, Brandon Thorne and his wife Kathy, Joel Shulkin and his wife Geiza, Aaron Thorne, Magda Shulkin Alden and her husband Dan, Jennine Shulkin Clark and her husband Phil, Jason Shulkin and his wife Claudia, and Zachary Shulkin and his fiancée Jen Ziswasser. Great-grandmother of Kaitlyn, Skyla, Alexandria, Michaelan, Sarina, Valentina, Isabella, Bryson, Celia, William, and Samantha. She was also looking forward to her latest great-grandchild, due around the time of her 102nd birthday, to make a Baker’s Dozen. Sister of the late Barbara Logan Tyler and the late Jack Logan. She adored her family and was loved by all.

Services will be graveside at Temple Sinai Cemetery, Danvers, at 11 AM Friday, May 13, 2022. The service will be live-streamed at StanetskyHymansonSalem.com, click on Sandra’s picture/obituary; there is a live-stream link at the bottom of the page. Shiva will be observed following the internment at the Clubhouse at Village Vinnin Square, Salem.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Dimensions – Hospice of the North Shore, 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or a charity of your choice.