The Bronfman Fellowship has selected its 36th cohort of intellectually curious 11th-graders from across North America, including three from Massachusetts. They include Kiley Fray, of Malden; Lia Sokol, of Somerville; Elke Bentley, of Brookline.

The 26 Fellows, who come from a broad spectrum of the Jewish community, will participate in a transformative, free Fellowship-year experience beginning with a summer in Israel. They will explore a rich, complex tapestry of Jewish texts and ideas and a faculty team of leading rabbis, educators, and artists.

Kiley Fray was raised in Malden. Fray has a passion for community engagement; this prompted her to join service-based fellowships across the greater Boston area: Hebrew College, which provided her with engaging work centered around her goals for change; The Dignity Project, which is based on connection with cross-cultural and interreligious leaders who confront issues in their area with thoughtfulness, care, and skill; and The COVID Youth Commission, which was a response to the COVID-19 crisis that helped mitigate the issues faced by people in the greater Boston area pre-pandemic, which were only exacerbated by the crisis.

Lia Sokol, of Somerville, attended JCDS, a pluralistic Jewish private school in Watertown, through fifth grade. She then switched to public school and now attends Somerville High School. She attends Minyan Tehillah, which is a partnership congregation in Cambridge, and she learned to read from the Torah and lead prayer services for her bat mitzvah. Lia is on her school robotics team, and works as a teacher in an afterschool program and summer camps for elementary school kids. For many years she has been volunteering for Transition House, a domestic violence shelter in Cambridge, and takes care of the kid residents in the play-space, gathers donations, and has advocated on their social media. She has received the Next Gen Youth Volunteer Award in 2018 from the City of Cambridge for her work.

Brookline’s Elke Bentley is a student at Maimonides School. She is an avid language learner, who speaks fluent Hebrew and is working on her conversational Arabic and Spanish. In addition to the Jewish studies program at her school, she is a Daf Yomi enthusiast, and has been working through Meseket Sanhedrin over the past year with her study partner. Elke enjoys playing klezmer, American, Israeli / Mizrachi, and traditional music on the violin, guitar, and electric bass.