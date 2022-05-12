Good things come to those who wait, according to an old saying, and that certainly was the case for the Swartz family of Swampscott.

Last spring, with COVID levels running high in the state, Allison and Matthew Swartz made the difficult choice to reschedule their son Jesse’s bar mitzvah from May 15. Jesse, an eighth grader at the Tower School in Marblehead, understood his parents’ decision and knew he would still have a bar mitzvah. It also gave him more time to study the Torah, and prepare for his big day.

Allison and Matthew initially considered holding the bar mitzvah virtually due to safety concerns, rather than having an indoor, in-person ceremony and party. They also knew that as late as August, the temple’s board was unsure whether to allow festivities inside at all.

Ultimately, the temple gave the family the go-ahead to move forward. Allison said that luckily, she was able to reschedule the caterer, disc jockey, photographer and all other vendors after it was clear that the party was back on and attendees could meet face-to-face, rather than on a screen. “God was watching over us,” said Matthew.

Jesse, who just turned 14 last week, loves sports and being with his friends. He also has strong social skills and loves his pets. Jesse has a great sense of humor, is good natured and loves making people smile. His favorite subject in school is Math. Jesse is also a good athlete and plays baseball on the North Shore Freedom travel team and for Swampscott’s Babe Ruth program. He goes to Camp Tel Noar in New Hampshire during the summer, and he has a close bond with his camp friends. He loves being outside, laughing with friends and playing video games. In the summer, when he’s not at camp, he enjoys going to the beach and spending time at the pool and playing basketball with the neighborhood kids.

The new bar mitzvah date – Nov. 13, 2021 – turned out to be an especially fortunate choice, noted Matthew, since the omicron variant was detected in Massachusetts in December. “We just got lucky in that two-week window,” he said.

The 150 guests included in- and out-of-state family members and many of Jesse’s friends. The family followed the temple’s COVID protocols and the service was led by Jesse and Temple Emanu-El’s Rabbi David Meyer.

When the party began, Jesse, and his family and friends enjoyed music, dancing, games, and a photo booth and having air brushed ski hats made.

Donna Kagan, of Elegant Touch, served as the party planner, and the reception hall took on the look of a teen nightclub. The disc jockey Pure Energy Entertainment, played the latest hiphop and rap hits. Off the Vine catering served hors d’oeuvres such as baby lamb chops, mini tuna-tinis, flat bread pizza, grilled cheese, lemon grass chicken dumplings; serving stations included hamburger sliders, chicken fingers, and macaroni and cheese and mini-shakes; shish kabab with chicken and lamb; smoked brisket and grilled mahi-mahi; pasta, and a hot fudge sundae bar for dessert.

“These kids really needed some socialization,” said Allison. “It was so nice to see that interaction.”

The evening started at 5:30 and ran until 11 p.m. – and even then, people still wanted to stay on the dance floor. Most of the guests were from the Greater Boston area, but some traveled from Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York – including Allison’s parents, Carole and Mel Streisand, who came from Long Island. Jesse’s grandparents, Herman and Judith Swartz, wished their grandson “mazel tov.”

Learning important lessons

As part of a Havdalah service, Jesse read Parshat Vayishlach, his assigned Torah portion.

In his Dvar Torah, Jesse explained to his guests that the portion focused on twins Jacob and Esau meeting for the first time in many years after Jacob tricked his older twin brother Esau out of his birthright by stealing his blessing from their father.

“Jacob had an internal battle, a wrestling match with himself about [the] deceitful ways he lived his life,” Jesse said, describing the Torah portion.

According to Jesse, the Jacob and Esau story exemplified the “importance of practicing and applying proper values, such as compassion and kindness, in your life and the concept of forgiveness, even when it seems most challenging.”

Before thanking his loved ones, Jesse said the Torah portion also taught him about growing from mistakes. “Learning from your mistakes can help you grow and is important in being a better person each day.”

Now, more than five months later, Jesse looked back on his bar mitzvah and said the hard work of studying was rewarding. “The reward was worth the hard work, and it was so much fun to celebrate with my family and friends.” he said.

Matthew and Allison were moved by Jesse’s study and prayers, and his commitment toward Judaism.

“We were so proud” of Jesse’s commitment, said Allison. “I never realized how full my heart could be.”