Claire (Randall) Sokol, 83, formerly of Chelsea, died on April 25, 2022 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House surrounded by her four children.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Minnie (Krestman) Randall.

Claire started her career in Boston as a legal secretary until her children were born. Later in life she worked in retail and other office positions.

A longtime resident of Peabody prior to moving to Chelsea, Ms. Sokol had a great love for shopping and was known for finding a good bargain. She enjoyed music and dancing and was a former member of B’Nai Brith International. She loved attending any activities having to do with her grandchildren. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving her are her four children, Robert Sokol of Florida, Lori Devaney and her husband Paul of N.H, Lynne Bonitatibus and her husband Gary of N.H., and Michelle Sokol of Danvers; her five grandchildren, Erica, Ryan, Cody, Sofia, and Colton; her sister-in-law Rosalyn Price of Brockton; and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

A funeral service for Claire was held graveside at the North Beverly Cemetery, 685 Cabot St., Beverly, on April 28. Arrangements were handled by Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. Contributions may be made in Claire’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For an online guestbook, visit ccbfuneral.com.