Barbara Abramson of Swampscott entered into rest on May 18, 2022 at the age of 89.

Beloved wife of the late Sidney N. Abramson. Devoted mother of Hope J. Abramson (KJ) of Lynn, and Mark R. (Michelle) Abramson of Lexington. Cherished grandmother of Ben and Deena Abramson. The loving sister of the late Marvin Bender and Philip Bender. Dear daughter of the late Betty and Harry Bender.

Barbara grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., where she graduated from James Monroe High School. She raised her family in East Meadow, N.Y.

She was a part-time legal secretary, and homemaker.

Barbara was a dedicated member of her Jewish communities – in East Meadow Jewish Center in East Meadow, N.Y., and Congregation Shirat Hayam after moving to Swampscott. She volunteered for many years as a literacy tutor for many different populations, including children, prisoners, and immigrants.

She loved learning, traveling, reading, the arts, and helping people.

Barbara cherished her time spent with family, friends, the women she met playing Mah-Jongg, and all the people she met through her volunteer and arts activities.

A funeral service for Barbara will be held on Friday, May 20th at 12:00 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. A light lunch will follow the service at Barbara’s home. Interment will be private.

Shiva will be held at Barbara’s apartment, Sunday, May 22, from 1-5 p.m., and at Mark and Michelle Abramson’s house on Monday, May 23, and Tuesday May 24, from 7-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Hadassah, and the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.