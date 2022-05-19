Ramy Osher, a Jerusalem native and well-loved member of Greater Boston’s Israeli community, passed away on May 15, 2022.

Ramy grew up in Jerusalem and Ra’anana, and was the son of an Israeli military commander. He was a seventh-generation Jerusalemite. Ramy served in the Israeli Navy in the Suez Canal during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, and fought valiantly with his crewmates during attacks by the Egyptian Air Force and Navy.

In 1977, he met Phyllis Rosenberg at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the couple married in 1978. They resided in Peabody, where Ramy and Phyllis served as willing hosts to numerous Israelis who had recently arrived in the country. Ramy was an expert in HVAC, large machinery and computers, and worked for decades managing large manufacturing companies. Ramy loved America, and surrounded himself with friends and relatives. He loved boating, Boston sports, and lending a hand to a neighbor or a stranger. He was a member of Chabad of the North Shore.

In 2020, the couple moved back to Ra’anana, Israel so they could be close to their daughters, Lana and Rachel, who had become Israeli citizens. Ramy was the son of the late Yehuda and Levana Osher of Jerusalem. He leaves his wife Phyllis; daughters Lana (Kfir); and Rachel; a son-in-law, Barak Kfir; a grandson Ben Sam Kfir; brothers Dror Osher and Tal Osher, and sister-in-law Manya Osher of Jacksonville, FL; a sister, Mali Mazon, and brother-in-law Itzik Mazon of Ma’ale Adumim, Israel. He also leaves his brother- and sister-in-law, Steven and Devorah Rosenberg of Swampscott; and his sister-in-law, Sheri Rosenberg Kelton, of Los Angeles. In addition, he also leaves his nephews and nieces, Aaron Rosenberg, Levana Osher, and Max and Elliot Kelton; Effie, Elad and Itamar Mazon; Livnat Kimchy and Shiran Polak.

Ramy was buried in Ra’anana, Israel on May 16. The funeral was officiated by Rabbi Yossi Lipsker of Chabad of the North Shore. Donations may be made in Ramy’s honor to Chabad of the North Shore.