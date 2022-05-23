Marlene Diane Spiller, of Swampscott, passed after a brief illness on May 20, 2022.

Beloved wife and love of her life of the late Alfred R. Spiller for 67 wonderful years. Daughter of the late Shirley and Henry Rain. Devoted Mother of Dr. Joel R. Spiller and his wife Sherry, and Sheri L. (Spiller) Jammallo and her husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Adam Spiller and his wife Emily, Andrew Spiller and his wife Randi, Jason Jammallo and his fiancée Brittany, and Dr. Lauren (Jammallo) Simms and her husband Nico. Proud great-grandmother of Ben, Lylah, Raegan, Brooklyn, Hailey, and Asher. Sister of Roberta Cohen and her late husband Richard Cohen. Sister-in-law to Dr. Martin Spiller and his wife Diane and the late Harvey Spiller. Aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Private services were held. The service was live-streamed at StanetskyHymansonSalem.com; click on Marlene’s picture/obituary – there is a live-stream button on bottom of the page to view the recording. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice.