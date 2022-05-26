MARBLEHEAD — On Sunday, June 12, Temple Sinai will sponsor a free “Festival on the Hill” for North Shore residents from 12-5 p.m., featuring a variety of activities for people of all ages.

Several authors will be present or represented at this event. Temple Sinai Rabbi Michael Schwartz, who came to the synagogue a year ago from a congregation in Malibu, Calif., will be signing copies of the book he edited, “To Be Continued … : Teachings of Rabbi Ben Hollander on Parashat haShavua.”

Temple member Sheryl Mendlinger and her daughter, Yael Magen, will be signing copies of their book, “Schlopping, Developing Relationships, Self-Image & Memories.” Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor of Slate magazine, called the book “a fleeting glimpse into the life of a family that has so much to say about life, and love.”

Also available for purchase will be “Party Perfect,” the temple’s well-regarded Sisterhood cookbook; signed copies of “The Myth of Living Better: Here’s what They don’t tell you about living an Optimal Life.” by Swampscott native Elliot Barnett, son of Sinai president Alan Barnett; and books by women who have spoken at the sisterhood’s annual donor event: Civil rights activist Judith Frieze Wright of Gloucester, and best-selling author Brunonia Barry of Salem. All proceeds from Wright’s book, “Acts of Resistance: A Freedom Rider Looks Back on the Civil Rights Movement,” will be donated to the International Rescue Committee.

This outdoor event also will feature live music and art by local professionals and emerging artists, creative activities for children, lots of great food – including Israeli food – and an opportunity to meet and celebrate the season with the Temple Sinai community.

Live entertainment will include Shir Davíd, a five-piece band playing music rooted in Jewish tradition infused with reggae and world rhythms. With the spiritual power of ancient prayer, Shir Davíd adds a contemporary edge to traditional prayers and songs, and delivers a dynamic set of sophisticated and moving original pieces.

Also performing will be a group led by Rabbi Schwartz’s son, Yami, with a Berklee College of Music ensemble. They will play some of Israel’s timeless classic rock songs infused with hints of funk and jazz.

The longstanding North Shore Israeli Dance Group will lead participatory dancing. There will be percussion and Israeli dance performances by student clubs from Marblehead’s Epstein Hillel School, and a performance by the school’s cast of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The performance schedule is as follows:

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Epstein Hillel School Youth Performers (Percussion ensemble/Israeli Dance Club/musical theater)

1:25-2:10 p.m.: Yami Schwartz and Friends (Classic rock and pop songs from Israel performed by Berklee students)

2:15-3 p.m.: North Shore Israeli Dance (A participatory dance lesson for all)

3:10-4 p.m.: Shir Davíd (Jewish reggae)

4:00-5 p.m.: Open Jam (Grab a shaker and join members of Shir Davíd, the Temple Sinai Band, and other performers.

In addition to the live entertainment and authors’ table, there will be tables featuring artists, clubs, and organizations connected to Temple Sinai, reflecting the synagogue’s strong interest in both social action and adult education.

The Temple Sinai Knitting Group will be selling their colorful hats, scarves, mittens, baby, blankets, and teddy bears. The organizations that benefit are Project Linus, which cares for children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need; Lifebridge, which works to meet the most urgent needs of the homeless on the North Shore; and local homeless shelters.

There will be a plant sale by the Garden Committee, fresh honey and maple syrup from Misty Meadow Farms, and an informational table and art activity with the Epstein Hillel School.

The Temple Sinai Summer Festival is free and open to the public. Come visit our home on the hill for some fun in the sun!

For more information, visit templesinaiweb.org.