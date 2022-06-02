Margery (Sevinor) Somers, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 24, 2022, from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Margery is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Jerry (Jerome) Somers, her devoted daughters Julie Somers of Wellesley and Amy Perlman of Pleasanton, Calif., and her loving sons-in-law Maurice Blaustein and Tim Perlman. Cherished grandmother of Isabel and Jacob Perlman and Ben and Ilana Blaustein. Loving sister of Dale Gusman and her husband Jack, Ralph Sevinor and his wife Debra, and sister-in-law of Alvin Somers and his wife Diana. Beloved daughter of the late William and Ida Sevinor. Margie and her family are forever grateful for the loving care of Nirca and Esther Ledesma.

Margie will always be remembered for her great love for and devotion to her family, her warm, inclusive and friendly personality, and her considerable efforts on behalf of Temple Emanu-El and the former Jewish Federation of the North Shore, as well as her brief but impactful role as a beloved teaching assistant at Epstein Hillel School. Margie was also known for her fabulous baking skills and her extreme passion for shopping! All who knew her loved her!

The funeral service was held on May 29 at Temple Emanu-el, Marblehead. The service was live streamed on Facebook Live.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Margie may be made to Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead, Arthur Epstein Hillel School, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.