Mrs. Miriam (Paul) Shultz, age 102, a longtime resident of Revere, entered into rest on May 25, 2022. Miriam was born to the late Harry and Anna (Escovitz) Paul. She was the beloved wife of Maurice Shultz, with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.

Well-loved by her family, Miriam was the second oldest of four sisters: Gertrude (Gertie)Nadler, Beatrice (Beatie) Packer, and Eleanor (Ettie) Lilly. She is survived by her younger brother Jackson (Jackie) Paul (Linda Rosenfield) of Salem, and several nieces and nephews: Harriet Nadler, William Nadler, Mara (Tim) Reiss, Howard (Donna) Lily, Beverly (Ted) Beavers, Brenda (Jim) Richardella, Gary (Tracy) Paul and the late Lynda (Russell) Holden. She was also a loving great-aunt to many nieces, nephews, and a grand-niece and nephew.

For many years, Miriam was an active member of Congregation Ahavas Sholom in Saugus and Congregation Tifereth Israel of Revere and both of their Sisterhoods.

Miriam worked alongside her husband Maury at his popular shoe store in Revere known as Murray’s Shoe Outlet. As recalled by Miriam, “We had to hire a policeman on Saturday’s to limit how many people could enter the store at a time.”

Miriam was fondly remembered by family members, Sisterhood friends and guests at a graveside funeral that was held on May 31 at Tifereth Israel Cemetry of Revere in Everett.

Visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com for Miriam’s personal recollections about her life.