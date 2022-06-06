Joan Livingston, of Boca Raton, Fla., entered into rest on June 1, 2022 at the age of 82.

Beloved wife of Robert Livingston. Devoted mother of Barry Livingston, Joel Livingston and his wife Deborah, and Andrea (Livingston) Downey and her husband Patrick. Cherished grandmother of Cassandra and Alissa Livingston, and Jackson, Peyton, Colton Downey. Great-grandmother of Marley June. Loving sister of Francine Goldstein. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Sylvia Goldman.

Joan grew up in Chelsea and raised her family in Marblehead. She was a dedicated member of Temple Emanu-EL for 52 years. She loved to travel, knit and do arts and crafts.

She cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren and newly added great-granddaughter Marley. She was loved by all of her friends, of which she had so many.

A funeral service for Joan will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:00AM at Temple Eman-EL, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, with interment at Chevra Kadishe of Chelsea Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett.

Shiva will be held at Temple Emanu-El following services, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, from 2-5PM. Shiva will also be at Joan’s home, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 4-7PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joan’s memory to Make a Wish Foundation, 133 Federal St., 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110, or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.