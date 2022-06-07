Hubert Kreplick, 85, of Salem, formerly of Marblehead and Lynn, entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2022. He was born in Lynn on July 6, 1936, the son of Dr. Morris and Rose (Roodin) Kreplick, the youngest of six children. Hubert was the devoted husband of Roberta (Sherman) Kreplick for 53 years until her death in May, 2013.

Hubert was a graduate of New England College of Pharmacy and was the owner of Paramount Drug, Inc., on Union Street in Lynn for 41-plus years before he closed the doors in August of 2003. Hubert loved being an independent business owner, and to his customers he was the ultimate health care provider that took pride in servicing the community he grew up in.

He is survived by his children, Dr. Lance W. Kreplick and his wife Jane, Margot (Kreplick) Bloom and her husband George, and Mia (Kreplick) Klein and her husband Darren. He was the proud grandfather of Dr. Alexis (Kreplick) Aversa and her husband Matt; Samantha, Jessica, and Jennifer Bloom; and Benjamin, Jackson, and Andrew Klein. Most recently, he became the great-grandfather of Alessandra Aversa. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Florence, Sumner, Joseph, Harvey, and Herbert.

While devoted to his work and family, he loved to watch all New England sports, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. What people will remember most about Hubie is his sense of humor and his infectious laugh that some have affectionately referred to as the “Kreplick cackle.”

Services at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Square, Salem on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 12pm. Burial in the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. Memorial observance at The Village at Vinnin Square Clubhouse, 200 Loring Hills Ave., Salem immediately following the burial on Friday until 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Hubert’s memory to The Roberta S. Kreplick Scholarship, c/o Masconomet Regional School District, 20 Endicott Road, Boxford, MA 01921, or to the Beverly Hospital Oncology Patient Fund, 85 Herrick St., Beverly, MA 01915, attn: Karin Lappanen.

