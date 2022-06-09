We are now in the midst of the 55th anniversary of the Six-Day War, which prompts unusually deep reflection. It is because the legacy of the war – both the triumph and the tragedies that followed – is with us still.

It is an uncomfortable mix of pride (in the swift victory of the Israeli troops) and problems (inherent in the territory that Israel won). And it’s captured in two volumes on my bookshelf.

One is a commemorative book produced by the Associated Press that – as a 13-year-old in Swampscott – I sent away for and that, as a 68-year old in Pittsburgh, remains in my home office. It is titled “Lightning Out of Israel,” and I suspect this volume, with its day-to-day diary of military operations, remains in homes around the country. The first paragraph consists of only six words: “The Promised Land. Promised to whom?”

The second book is Martin Gilbert’s “Israel: A History,” a magisterial 750-page chronicle where the historian known for his multi-volume biography of Winston Churchill makes an important symbolic point quite apart from any word he wrote about Israel. His chapter on the Six-Day War runs 12 pages. The following chapter, titled “The dilemmas of victory,” consumes 30 pages. The book was written 24 years ago – before Hezbollah’s 2006 cross-border raid and the Second Lebanon War; the 2008-2009 Gaza War; the 2012 Operation Pillar of Defense anti-Hamas offensive; the 2014 Gaza War; and last year’s conflict with the Palestinians.

The Gilbert book is written with the sort of organ music that the history of Israel deserves. It also includes this poignant sentence: “Israel was determined to be a very different sort of occupying power from those under whom the Jews themselves had suffered so much in the past.”

The mix of triumph and tragedy is the human story, so in a way Israel is not all that different from other countries. Except that it is different, which is why this anniversary prompts the sorts of serious contemplation that are the handmaiden of any commemoration.

Chaim Herzog, just easing into his new role as military governor in the West Bank after the Six-Day War, posed perhaps the most important question in post-independence Israeli history. He asked defense minister Moshe Dayan what the newly triumphant state of Israel’s policy should be in the occupied territories.

The answer: “You are supposed to see that everything returns to normal.”

Now, as Israel and Jews around the world mark this latest anniversary of the Six-Day War, the question is what “normal” has become.

But that changing – and challenging – “normal” is not the only element of the legacy of the conflict.

The war of June 5-10, 1967, is at once one of the great landmarks and one of the great turning points of both Israeli and Jewish history.

It stands as a symbol of Israel’s determination to survive in the post-Holocaust world – but it represents a shift in the power balance of the Middle East.

It put Israel in a position of making peace with many of its Arab neighbors – but put it at war with Palestinians living in the territories it acquired.

It gave Israel whole possession of Jerusalem, which eventually would become the capital of Israel and recognized as such by the United States in 2017 – but it raised questions about the prudence of allowing Jews to pray at the Temple Mount, a practice endorsed by a lower Israeli court last month but described by Jerusalem Post columnist Gershon Baskin, the founding co-chair of the Israel/Palestine Center for Research and Information, as “the most dangerous ruling of any court in Israel since 1948.”

It gave Israel new territory – but also introduced an “Orthodox Zionism” that never played a role in the country before and which, some of its critics contend, now is endangering Israel as occupants of the Jewish settlements attack Arab villages and put the Israeli army in an immensely uncomfortable position.

It strengthened Israel’s 20th century bonds with North American Jews – but set in motion a loosening of those bonds growing out of 21st century discomfort with the problem posed by the Palestinian question.

Michael A. Meyer, an emeritus professor of Jewish history at Hebrew Union College who in 1967 attempted to travel to Israel to help the war effort, said the war created what he called “a mixed legacy.”

His explanation: “There was a sense of redemption because of the victory and because Jerusalem, the emotional heart of the Jewish people, was in Israeli hands. There was an exhilaration and hope this would lead to a long peace.”

But that long peace took on a new character, and that long peace didn’t turn out to be that long after all. The geographical war (and the one that would be followed, six years later, by the Yom Kippur War) would be transformed into a religious war even as it transformed the domestic character of Israel.

Ronni Shaked, the Middle East and Islam Research Unit coordinator at Jerusalem’s Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace, believes that transformation had significant consequence.

“Since the Six-Day War we came to be the strongest power in the Middle East,” he said. “We came to be much more independent. But we are now eating the fruit of the war, which changed Israel totally. We came to be more right wing and we came to believe not in the ‘State of Israel’ but in the ‘Land of Israel.’ ”

Here is the distinction that the war made vivid: The “State of Israel” is a political entity. The “Land of Israel” is a geographical entity with roots in the Bible.

But because of the territory acquired in the 1967 war, the “Land of Israel” does not possess a Jewish majority. “That means that the future holds risks and dangers for our democracy,” said Shaked, a veteran of the Six-Day War. “We occupy another people who hate us.”

Today Israel lives with these multiple elements of the legacy of 1967 – and they are best viewed by thumbing through the diaries of David Ben-Gurion, the first prime minister of Israel.

On June 7, 1967, he wrote: “It’s impossible to forget that there are one million Arabs in the West Bank, any addition to the Arab population in Israel is unnecessary. There are also nearly two hundred thousand refugees in the Gaza Strip and it won’t be easy to move them. But these problems will be dealt with after our victory on all the fronts.”

The next day he wrote: “I wanted to go inside the Old City, I traveled to Jerusalem … All the way to Jerusalem and in the New City soldiers cheered us. We entered the Old City and headed straight for the Wailing Wall.”

In those two entries are the peril and the promise set in motion in June 1967. We live with both of them 55 years later.

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of The Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.