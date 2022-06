Michael R. Bloomberg, former mayor of New York who grew up in Medford, and Marjorie B. Tiven at the June 1 dedication of the Charlotte &William Bloomberg Medford Public Library. The new library building was named in memory of their parents, who used the Medford Public Library during their decades living in the city. The colorful sunflower panels hang prominently in the children’s room in the new library, supported by Michael Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies.