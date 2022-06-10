CHELSEA — Gaye Bennes comes from a family of gifted musicians and actors. Her mom was a musician, her father and brother were both actors. Born in 1936 in New York, Gaye moved to Los Angeles when she was two years old. “That’s Hollywood,” she quipped. Growing up, Gaye was often on set at MGM Studios, singing and playing the piano while attending school with other child actors. Gaye maintains her parents were enthralled with the entertainment industry, but that didn’t necessarily translate into economic security. Still, the family persevered and Gaye thrived as a child prodigy. From an early age, music played a pivotal role in her life.

Gaye began playing the piano at the age of three, exhibiting a rare talent. After graduating from the prestigious Julliard School, Gaye decided to experience living in different parts of the country. She taught music in Minnesota, Kentucky, and Mississippi. As a Pianist in Residence, Gaye relished the small-town atmosphere. But she liked to mix things up and moved to Cambridge, MA in 1960.

Playing with the prestigious Boston Symphony Orchestra, Gaye reveled in classical medleys and chamber music. Over the years, she taught music and performed with the symphony. Gaye firmly believes this balance greatly enriched her life.

In 2019, Gaye moved into Cohen Florence Levine Estates. She is the first to admit she has “a captive audience” at the assisted living. “They have to listen to me!” she said. “I have talent and there’s nobody here who can compete on the piano.”

When asked the secret to her longevity, Gaye, who looks much younger than her 85 years, attributes her good health to a bit of luck and a zest for living. She’s adamant that she doesn’t diet – “I eat lots of candy!” she said. For Gaye, aging gives her a unique perspective. “In a sense, getting older is like a puzzle,” Gaye explained. “When you reach a certain age, the pieces suddenly all fit together.” A natural born shopper, Gaye loves to shop, especially for colorful clothing and bold jewelry. With her vibrant personality and sharp wit, Gaye’s wardrobe compliments her well.

Gaye enjoys life at the assisted living. “I’m feel so lucky to live here,” she said. “After a time, you need assistance with a few things in your life, but I truly treasure my independence. Living here enables me to have both.” Gaye participates in the daily activities offered at the residence and looks forward to the social mealtimes.

Kristen Donnelly, executive director of Cohen Florence Levine Estates, said that the staff and residents clamor for Gaye to entertain them with her music. “Gaye is such a special member of our assisted living family,” said Donnelly. “In addition to being incredibly talented, she is personable, funny, warm, and friendly. Gaye Bennes is a true asset to our community.”