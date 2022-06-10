On May 25, the Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization met at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem for its annual luncheon. The luncheon, along with memorial scholarships, raises funds for college scholarships which will be awarded to Jewish high school seniors from the local area.

Since 1932, the Juvenile Aid Organization has provided aid and scholarships to local Jewish students who hope to pursue higher education and have demonstrated financial need.

For more information, call Joan Rich at 781-631-1896.