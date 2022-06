Temple Ner Tamid recently donated $4,800 to CJP’s Ukraine Emergency Fund. In this photo, Temple Ner Tamid Sisterhood President Loretta Band (left) and Event Chair Marsha Goldstein (center), present a check for the fund to CJP President Rabbi Marc Baker.

