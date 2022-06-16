Elaine (Bornstein) Strasnick, 88, of Salem, formerly of Malden, entered eternal rest on June 16, 2022.

Born and raised in Malden, Elaine was a dedicated loving homemaker to her family. Devoted wife of late Phillip Strasnick, beloved mother of Brian and his wife Bonnie Strasnick, and Vicki and her husband Neil Katz. Adored grandmother of Nicole Tracy, Meredith and her husband Matt Carter, Jillian and her husband Brian Oppenheim, Candace and her husband Rudy Beiler, Craig and his wife Kellie Strasnick, and Brandon Strasnick. She was also the cherished great-grandmother of Max, Brooke, Camden, Hannah, Jackson, Cory, Greyson, Hailey, Gavin, Jace, Hallie, Houston, and Ro. Loving daughter of the late Max and Lillian Bornstein. Dear sister of Stuart and Eileen Bornstein.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Elaine’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.