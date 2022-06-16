With great sadness we inform you of the passing of Lyubov (Luba) Barak, née Varshavskaya.

Luba Barak, 94, of Lynn and formerly a long-time resident of Newton, beloved wife of Boris Barak of blessed memory, died June 11, 2022.

She was born in Ukraine. During the Holocaust, she and her sister escaped from a Nazi concentration camp and were miraculously reunited with their mother. She was a highly respected physics teacher for many decades.

Luba was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Anna Litvak and her husband Alex Litvak of Marblehead, her grandson Dr. Paul Litvak of Houston, Texas, her grandson David Litvak and his wife Gail Schwartz of Arlington, her great-granddaughters Olivia and Avery, nieces Dr. Irena Sheyn and Dr. Natalie Turchin of Jacksonville, Fla., and their families.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Luba’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.