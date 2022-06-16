Scott Applebaum, of Peabody, entered into rest on June 11, 2022 at the age of 59.

Beloved husband of Ilisa G. (Hulak) Applebaum of Peabody. Devoted father of Lia R. Applebaum and Benjamin P. Applebaum of Peabody. The loving brother of Robyn (Applebaum) DeNorscia of Chesterfield, Mo., and Joel Applebaum of Oklahoma City, Okla. Dear son of Gail B. (Schneider) Applebaum and the late Bertrand Applebaum of Boynton Beach, Fla. Son-in-law of Arlene (Cramer) Hulak and Jerry Hulak of Boynton Beach, Fla.

Scott grew up in Manchester, N.H., graduated from Man­chester Central High School, and raised his family in Peabody. He loved his dog, Nahla, listening to his favorite music, and watching sports with his family. He cherished his time spent with family and friends.

A funeral service for Scott was held on June 13 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.