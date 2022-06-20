Charlotte Beverly (Cohen) Bromberg, of Revere and formerly of Chelsea, passed on June 19, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Bromberg and devoted mother of Cheryl Burack and her husband Scott, and Robin Bromberg. She was the loving daughter of the late Bella and the late Joseph Cohen. Charlotte was the dear sister of Barbara Parmet and her husband Art. She was the loving grandmother of Brandon Naggar, Marissa Burack, and Harrison Burack, and the beloved aunt of Matthew and Chad Parmet.

Charlotte was a retired school teacher who taught in the Chelsea and Revere school districts for over 30 years. She enjoyed her retirement at the Jack Satter House in Revere, where she proudly served as President of the Tenants Association.

Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Tuesday, June 21 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in Danvers. Memorial observance at the home of Barbara and Art Parmet, Tuesday following interment until 8 PM, and Wednesday and Thursday from 2- 4 PM and 6-8 PM. Shiva will continue at the home of Cheryl and Scott Burack on Friday, June 24 from 12-3 PM and Sunday, June 26 from 1-4 and 6-8 PM.

Donations in Charlotte’s memory may be made to the Jack Satter House Tenants Association, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA 02151. Visit torffuneralservice.com.