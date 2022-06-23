Charlotte Dantowitz, of Peabody, entered into rest on June 15, 2022, at the age of 97.

Beloved wife of the late Philip Dantowitz, with whom she shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. Devoted mother of Howard Dantowitz and his wife Suzanne, and Robert Dantowitz and his wife Laura. Cherished grandmother of Bill (Heather) Dantowitz, Annie Dantowitz (Steve) Theer, Delayne Dantowitz, Mallory (David) Lopez, and Max Dantowitz. Adored great-grandmother of Perla, Zora, Andrew, Aaron, and Cora. The loving sister of the late Anita Dankner. Dear daughter of the late Maurice and Gertrude Parad. Aunt of Elinor Dankner and the late Alan Dankner.

Charlotte grew up in Boston and raised her family in Peabody. She worked as director of the Peabody Council on Aging and was a dedicated member of Hadassah and Temple Ner Tamid.

She loved playing Bridge, gardening, cooking/baking, fishing on her boat, and celebrating and hosting holidays with her family. Charlotte enjoyed her later years at Brooksby Village, where she met many friends and participated in social events. She will be fondly remembered for her wittiness, sense of humor, and generosity. She cherished her time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues.

A funeral service was held on June 20 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Square, Salem, with interment at Anshai Sfard Cemetery in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society (1-800-227-2345), and Planned Parenthood. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.