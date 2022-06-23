Ernestine Snyder, of Salem, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, after a long and debilitating battle with dementia.

Originally from Brighton, “Ernie” lived most of her life in Swampscott raising and supporting her family. A devoted and loving wife and mother, she was an avid reader, card player, animal lover and much more.

She leaves behind her beloved husband Edward of 66 years, her three children Michael (Jennifer), Karen (John) and Donna, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by family and friends and will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marblehead Animal Shelter. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.