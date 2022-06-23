The community gathered last week to honor the area’s rabbis at the Jewish Journal’s Menschions & Martinis event at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott. The event was highlighted by the presence of 12 spiritual leaders representing all branches of Judaism. In addition, Swampscott Police Chief Ruben Quesada and Detective Ted Delano attended the event, and expressed their support for the Jewish community.

The June 14 in-person gathering honoring our rabbinic community also served as the Journal’s annual fundraiser, which helps subsidize the nonprofit’s cost of printing and mailing the Journal free to more than 10,000 Jewish and interfaith families. The Jewish Journal, which was founded 45 years ago, is the largest free Jewish publication in New England.

The event honored Rabbi Alison Adler of Temple B’nai Abraham of Beverly; Rabbi Marc Baker, president of Combined Jewish Philanthropies; Rabbi Sruli Baron of Tobin Bridge Chabad, Everett; Rabbi Bernie Horowitz, of Temple Ner Tamid of Peabody; Cantor Seth Landau, of Congregation Sons of Israel, Peabody; Rabbi Steven Lewis, Temple Ahavat Achim, Gloucester; Rabbi David Kudan, Temple Tiferet Shalom, Peabody; Rabbi Yossi Lipsker, Chabad of the North Shore; Rabbi Howard Mandell, Congregation Beth Israel, Andover; Rabbi David Meyer, Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead; Rabbi Richard Perlman, Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody; Rabbi Michael Ragozin, Congregation Shirat Hayam, Swampscott; Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman, Chabad of Peabody, Peabody; Rabbi Michael Schwartz, Temple Sinai, Marblehead.

“This is an amazing group of spiritual leaders who have gone beyond the call to serve our community,” said Steve Rosenberg, the Journal’s publisher and editor. “For the last two years they have comforted us during this very challenging and unprecedented time of COVID, and have seamlessly continued to connect and support us all through new technology, online classes and services.”

The Journal’s fundraising and event planning committee included Matthew Swartz, Marcia Glassman-Jaffe, Donna Pierce, Diane Knopf, David Gershaw and Bob Goldman.