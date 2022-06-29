Irene E. (Kline) Shainker, 95, of Melrose, entered eternal rest on June 22, 2022.

Irene worked for 25 years as the medical secretary and manager for the late Dr. Warren Bennett. She was formerly a very active member at Temple Beth Shalom of Melrose and Temple Tifereth Israel of Malden. She was an avid Mah Jongg player.

She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur Shainker, who passed in 2012. She is survived by her children Mark and Phyllis Shainker and James and Michelle Shainker. She was a cherished grandmother to Barry Shanker and his husband Matthew Silverstein, Ilana and her husband Israel Lopez, Steven Shainker and Stephanie and her husband Joshua Knoller, and the proud great-grandmother of Abigail and Emerson. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Kline.

Services were held at the Beth El of Lowell Cemetery, 40 Waverly Ave., Chelmsford on June 26. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Congregation Beth Israel, 6 Dundee Park Drive, Suite 301, Andover, MA 01810; Temple Beth Shalom, 21 East Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176; or Tamid of Westchester, 75 Rugby Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.