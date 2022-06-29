The Journal’s publisher and editor, Steven A. Rosenberg, and its associate editor Linda Matchan, won top awards for excellence in journalism at this week’s American Jewish Press Association’s Simon Rockower award ceremony. The awards are sometimes referred to as the “Jewish Pulitzers.”

Rosenberg was recognized for “Excellence in Deadline/Breaking News Reporting,” for his reporting on the brutal stabbing last June of Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky outside of a Jewish day camp and school at the Brighton Common­. Augmenting the breaking news story was Rosenberg’s emotional video interview on the Journal’s website with Noginsky, following the stabbing. AJPA judges described the entry as: “Outstanding coverage with details of the attack and response from the community and authorities.”

Matchan, who joined the Journal in February as its associate editor, won the award for “General Excellence – Best Freelancer.” Her work was based on three different stories she wrote for the Forward last year about Combined Jewish Philanthropies, a Jewish ALS advocate, and a deaf pulpit rabbi in Concord.

Rosenberg became the Journal’s publisher and editor in 2017, and formerly worked as a staff writer at the Boston Globe for 15 years. Matchan spent 36 years at the Globe as a staff writer and editor, and has freelanced for the Washington Post, the Forward and other publications.

“This story – of an Orthodox rabbi being stabbed repeatedly in broad daylight in a busy part of Boston – had enormous security implications for Jews and interfaith families throughout the region. After the rabbi’s stabbing, I don’t think anyone is thinking that it can’t happen here anymore,” said Rosenberg. Since the attack, the Journal has covered the alleged stabber’s court hearings, and also has written about the rabbi’s recovery. Recently, Noginksy announced that he plans to open a rabbinical school in Brighton that will ordain eight rabbis – one for each of his stab wounds.

Said Matchan, “My story about CJP is a story about accountability. The stories about Ron Hoffman and Rabbi Darby Leigh describe two lesser-known community members, both practicing tikkun olam and thereby changing the world in quiet but impactful ways. I’m thrilled to be recognized for this work and look forward to doing more of it for the Journal.”

To read Rosenberg’s article, visit:

https://bncentryassets.s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/1989/attachments/58380021761fd97e78e830_0.pdf

To read Matchan’s articles, visit:

https://forward.com/news/476139/a-boston-jewish-leader-earns-high-praise-amidlawsuits-and-allegations/

https://forward.com/news/468150/facing-illness-or-death-call-ron-hoffman-the-hippieals-guy/

https://forward.com/news/463445/from-twisted-sister-to-the-pulpit-a-deaf-rabbi-findshis-place-in-a/