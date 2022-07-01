Arthur A. Suckney passed away on June 29, 2022. Arthur was born in 1942 in Chelsea to Mae (Segal) and Jack Suckney. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1960, and then proudly served in the United States Army. After meeting Margo (Ribeck) of Revere on Revere Beach at the fudge shop, they married on June 1, 1969. They lived in Everett for many years and then settled in Peabody. He was a devoted father to daughter Jennie and son Randy.

Arthur worked 38 years as a Massport tow truck driver on the Tobin Bridge into Boston. He received many letters of thanks, over the years, from grateful stranded motorists he helped. For 36 years, Arthur also owned and operated the well known Artie’s Used Hubcaps store, first in Chelsea and then in Everett. He loved being a small business owner. He was very respected in the automotive industry.

The Peabody resident loved flea markets, antique cars, Elvis, all New England sports teams, history, the beach, representing JWV in parades, playing the lottery, and a good steak. He was a former commander of the JWV Chelsea Post #71.

Arthur was known by all for his dry wit, one-line zingers, loyalty, and helping others. Artie never forgot where he came from. His family recently discovered that Arthur for years put the American flag at each headstone of veterans at the local Jewish cemeteries for some holidays for the JWV.

Besides his parents and loving sister Linda (Klein), he was predeceased by many dear friends and family. He is survived by his wife Margo, daughter Jennie (Todd), son Randy, devoted nephew Michael, caring sisters-in-law Gaye (Lester) Kligerman and Mona McCormack, along with several nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and Lucci the dog.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Lahey Hospitals, Kaplan Estates, Brudnick Rehab, Fresenius Dialysis Centers in Saugus and Danvers, Partners, Cataldo ambulance, Care Dimensions, along with the devoted aides who gave Arthur wonderful and compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 5 at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., (Cary Sq.), Chelsea at 10:00 AM. For more information and to leave online messages of condolence, please go to torffuneralservice.com. Burial will follow in the Sudilkov Cemetery on Fuller St., Everett.

COVID precautions will be followed. All attendees will be required to wear masks indoors. No Shiva will be held due to COVID.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Arthur’s memory to the Jewish War Veterans; or by mail to JWV, 1811 R St., NW Washington, DC 20009. Or since Artie was a 14-year kidney transplant recipient, the New England Donor Service; give or mail to New England Donor Services, 60 First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.

Artie lived WAY PAST his 9 lives … Artie the one man party was “Just Ducky”!

Artie would want you to go play the lottery or get a scratch ticket – you might get lucky!