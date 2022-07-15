Rhoda Morse passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 just shy of her 95th birthday.

She was born in Lynn, and attended Classical High class of 1945. She graduated Beth Israel School of Nursing in 1949. Rhoda enjoyed working in Labor and Delivery at Lynn Hospital for 40-plus years.

She had a love for Israel and was very active in her synagogue. She considered her temple her second “family,” and was a life member of Hadassah. She volunteered for many organizations that were important to her, which included working the polls, at the library and the Israeli Defensive Forces.

Rhoda loved learning new things and was an avid reader. She attended many classes at North Shore Community College and Explorer’s in Life Learning. She loved playing games, bridge being her latest favorite with her favorite partner and friend Steve.

Most important to her was her family. Rhoda was predeceased by her husband A. Harold Morse and her two daughters Sherry Courage and Joanne Brook. She is survived by her children Joseph and Alison Morse, Saralee and Neil Hofrichter, Michelle and Paul Newman, ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, her sister Marlene Goldstein, brother Norman Goralnick, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Sinai, 1 Community Drive, Marblehead, MA 01945; Swampscott Senior Center, 200R Essex St., Swampscott, MA 01097; Swampscott Public Library, 61 Burrill St., Swampscott, MA 01907; or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923.

A funeral service for Rhoda will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11:00AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA 01970 with interment at Pride of Lynn, 89 Lakeshore Road, Lynn, MA 01904

Shiva will be held at Rhoda’s home on Friday from 1:30PM-5:00PM, Sunday 11:00AM- 4:00PM.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.