Edna Grob peacefully passed away at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers on July 14, 2022, at the age of 95. Edna resided at the Kaplan Estates in Peabody, after residing most of her life in Swampscott.

She was born in Boston on April 18,1927. Edna was predeceased by her loving husband, Sidney Grob, to whom she was married for 72 years. Edna was the devoted mother of Steven and Dorothy Grob of Stonington, Conn., and Ellen and Norman Erlich of Swampscott. She was the cherished grandmother of Joshua Grob, Brett and Mary Grob, David and Danielle Erlich, and Jonathan and Yael Erlich. She was very proud of her six great- grandchildren.

Edna graduated from English High School and worked at Lynn Hospital for many years in the physical therapy department. After retirement, she was an active volunteer for various organizations as well as an avid student at the Explorers Senior Education program in Salem. She had many interests and relished the debates on current affairs that her senior studies afforded her.

Edna was always a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and Nana to the babies of the family. She will be deeply missed by all who appreciated her kind and friendly nature.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Edna’s memory to Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.