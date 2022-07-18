Mark Levy, of Swampscott, entered into rest on July 15, 2022, at the age of 59. Beloved husband of Marla Levy. Devoted father of Dylan (Helene) Mitchell-Levy, and Rachel Levy. Also loving dog owner of Merci. Cherished grandfather of Abigail Levy. The brother of Roberta Levy. Dear son of (the late) Harold and Sylvia Levy.

Mark grew up in Revere, graduated from Revere high school, and later went on to graduate from UMASS Boston, where he obtained an undergraduate degree, and then went onto Suffolk University, where he achieved a Master’s degree. He raised his family in Swampscott.

He worked in several payroll departments as a manager.

He was a dedicated member of Congregation Shirat Hayam.

He volunteered for many years as assistant coach in a youth baseball league.

He loved his family and his friends, playing basketball, and enjoyed watching all New England sports teams; he was an avid fan of all New England teams including high school and college teams.

A private graveside service will be held for Mark on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Shirat Hayam-Beth EL section, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960.

Shiva will be held at Summit Estates Clubhouse, 1000 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA 01907 following services.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mark’s memory to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.