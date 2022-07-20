Linda (Zidel) Dubinsky, 82, passed away on July 16, 2022.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Arnold. She was the devoted mother of David and (Elise) Dubinsky, Amy and (Alan) Resnic, and Jeffrey and (Susan) Dubinsky, and beloved Bubbie to Stephen Resnic, Melissa Resnic and (Brandon Coltune), Jonathan Resnic, Joshua Dubinsky, and Robyn Dubinsky. Daughter of the late Sidney and Ida (Saxe) Zidel and sister to the late Carl and Marshall Zidel.

Linda was eternally kind and generous. She cared deeply for her family, friends, Jewish community and mother nature. Ever ready to give a helping hand with a smile on her face and forever spreading love and good cheer. She will be missed.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.